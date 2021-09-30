Airtel to invest Rs 5,000 crore in new data centre business

Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 5,000 crore in new data centre business. The company want to scale up their data centre business and will be investing Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 which means in the next three-four years. The opportunity according to the company is huge.

Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 5,000 crore in the new data centre business. The company want to scale up their data centre business and will be investing Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 which means in the next three-four years. The opportunity, according to the company, is huge.

Bharti Airtel has a data centre business which is housed under an independent entity called Nxtra. So, the scale up plan or the expansion plan that the company has announced is that they will not be building seven large hyperscale data centre campuses.

They will be present in many of the big cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad.

They are looking to triple their power capacity by 3x in the next three-four years.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.