Bharti Airtel shares rally as Bharti Telecom set to acquire 3.3% stake in telco from Singtel

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy a 3.33 percent stake from Singtel for about Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, the telecom operator said on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel shares rallied 4 percent in early deals following the development and investors on Dalal Street welcomed Bharti Telecom's move to acquire stake in the telco. At 9:47 am, the stock was trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 745.80 on BSE.

At present, Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's family and Singtel own Bharti Telecom (BTL). Following the stake buy, the direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel will be at around 10 percent and 6 percent respectively, according to the telco’s regulatory filing.

"Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalising their stake in Airtel over a period of time," the filing said.

Bharti Enterprises and Singtel have been in a partnership for over 20 years. “Over these years, Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) has not only acquired a strong pan-India leadership position but has also expanded to 16 more countries in Africa and South Asia,” the firm said in its filing.

Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalizing their stake in Airtel over a period of time, the telecom said, adding that BTL will spread such acquisitions to maintain a comfortable level of leverage.