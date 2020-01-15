#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea submit applications for 5G trials

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:15 PM IST

Airtel has joined hands with Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for 5G trials.
Vodafone Idea has also filed its application for 5G trials and partnered with Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia for the trial.
India will not bar any equipment suppliers in the upcoming trials for 5G, which spelt relief for Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei.
