Airtel releases new tariff plans effective December 3. Check details here

Updated : December 01, 2019 05:39 PM IST

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Sunday came out with revised tariff plans for its mobile customers, which will come into effect from December 3.
Post the revisions, the current Rs 129 pack for 28 days with unlimited calling, 300 SMS, and 2GB data will cost Rs 148, an Airtel statement said.
In November, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced to raise tariffs in December.
