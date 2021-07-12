Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • telecom>
    • Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed during 5G trial with Nokia in Mumbai

    Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed during 5G trial with Nokia in Mumbai

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources. The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

    Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed during 5G trial with Nokia in Mumbai
    Telecom operator Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources. The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.
    When contacted, a Nokia spokesperson confirmed the development. "Airtel is conducting the trial in the 3500 MHz band using 5G gear from Nokia as per DoT guidelines. The trials have delivered speeds of over 1 Gbps with ultra-low latency," one of the sources said. 1 Gbps is 1,000 Mbps (Megabits per second).
    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had recently allotted 5G trial spectrum to Airtel in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to develop India-relevant use cases on the next generation fast wireless broadband technology. Earlier this year, Airtel became the first telecom operator to test 5G over a live network in Hyderabad using liberalised spectrum in 1800 MHz band.
    "Airtel and Nokia plan to soon begin 5G trials in Kolkata," the source said. Bharti Airtel has received permission for running trials in Delhi and Bengaluru as well.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Overall job postings improve sequentially by 4% in June across all sectors: Report

    Next Article

    Recast loans at non-bank lenders may double by this fiscal-end: Report

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.75 194.20 2.81
    Grasim1,536.15 36.00 2.40
    Shree Cements28,034.95 532.20 1.94
    JSW Steel694.45 12.90 1.89
    SBI Life Insura1,033.45 13.85 1.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.50 196.00 2.84
    ICICI Bank646.30 7.65 1.20
    SBI427.50 3.90 0.92
    Axis Bank752.90 5.85 0.78
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.75 12.60 0.73
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.75 194.20 2.81
    Grasim1,536.15 36.00 2.40
    Shree Cements28,034.95 532.20 1.94
    JSW Steel694.45 12.90 1.89
    SBI Life Insura1,033.45 13.85 1.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement7,093.50 196.00 2.84
    ICICI Bank646.30 7.65 1.20
    SBI427.50 3.90 0.92
    Axis Bank752.90 5.85 0.78
    Kotak Mahindra1,732.75 12.60 0.73

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.5700-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.44300.04400.05
    Pound-Rupee103.53400.00000.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6758-0.0017-0.25
    View More