Airtel prepays Rs 15,519 crore to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014

Airtel on Friday prepaid Rs 15,519 crore to clear all deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014. A statement was being issued by Bharti Airtel Limited in this regard.

On November 26, Bharti Airtel had increased its prepaid tariffs by 20 to 25 percent. The existing tariff of Rs 75 with a validity period of 28 days was hiked to Rs 99 while the tariff of Rs 149 with a validity period of 28 days was increased to Rs 179.

The other plans were also hiked likewise. Toward the higher end, the tariff plan of Rs 2,498 with a validity period of 365 days was hiked to Rs 2,999.