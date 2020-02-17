#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues

Updated : February 17, 2020 11:12 AM IST

Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore for adjusted gross revenue dues on Monday as part of its dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Bharti Airtel also said that it will make the remaining payment once self-assessment exercise completes before the next date of Supreme Court hearing on March 17.
Bharti Airtel's total AGR dues as assessed by DoT amounts to Rs 35,000 crore.
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement