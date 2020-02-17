Telecom
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues
Updated : February 17, 2020 11:12 AM IST
Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 crore for adjusted gross revenue dues on Monday as part of its dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
Bharti Airtel also said that it will make the remaining payment once self-assessment exercise completes before the next date of Supreme Court hearing on March 17.
Bharti Airtel's total AGR dues as assessed by DoT amounts to Rs 35,000 crore.