Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore to DoT as part of its AGR dues

Bharti Airtel on Monday deposited Rs 10,000 crore with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The telecom company also said that it will make the remaining payment once self-assessment exercise completes before the next date of Supreme Court hearing on March 17.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Bharti Airtel may try and expedite the payment and make some of the payment if not all of the Rs 10,000 crore at least — attempt to make some of that payment today itself. The company had on Friday offered to pay Rs 10,000 crore before February 20.

"In compliance with the Supplementary Order dated 24th October 2019 and the order dated 14th February 2020, of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we have duly paid an amount of Rs 9500 Crores (Rupees Nine Thousand Five Hundred Crores) on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited (including in respect of Telenor India which has merged with Bharti Airtel Limited) and an amount of Rs 500 Crores (Rupees Five Hundred Crores) on behalf of Bharti Hexacom Limited. The said amount of Rs 10,000 Crores (Rupees Ten Thousand Crores) has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Hexacom Limited and Telenor," the company said in a letter to the Department of Telecommunications on Monday.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, slammed the DoT for not taking any action against the telecom companies on failing to repay AGR dues as ordered by the top court. It also directed for contempt proceedings to be launched against telecom companies for violating the SC order.

After the SC order, the telecom department on Friday withdrew its earlier order granting a waiver to telcos from coercive action against non-payment of AGR dues after the Supreme Court lashed out at the DoT for non-compliance of its October 2019 directing all telcos to pay AGR dues by January 23.

Bharti Airtel's total AGR dues as assessed by DoT amounts to Rs 35,000 crore. So far, only Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, had paid Rs 195 crore to the telecom department to clear all adjusted gross revenue dues accounted till January 31, 2020.