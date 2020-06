Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said they are concerned with media reports which are published despite appropriate timely clarifications by the respective companies.

"Such speculative reporting while moving the stock price leads to unwarranted consequences and can result in reputational impact," the operator said in a statement.

Airtel was reacting to an agency report that claimed US e-commerce major Amazon was in early stage talks to invest at least $2 billion in the telecom operator, which would roughly mean 5 percent at the telco's current market cap.

"We urge you to take adequate steps to deal with such practices which of late have become a regular pattern especially in the telecom sector," it added.

Earlier, an Amazon spokeswoman also said that the company does "not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future."

Meanwhile, Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, on Thursday announced Rs 9,093.60 crore investment in Jio Platforms for a 1.85 percent stake in the digital arm of the Reliance Industries.

Mubadala’s funding is latest in a series of investments in Jio Platforms over the last few weeks and the first investment in the firm by a sovereign wealth fund.