Airtel offers Rs 179 bundle recharge with Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover

Bharti Airtel has introduced a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh with its most affordable prepaid bundle recharge. The telecom operator on Sunday said it has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to provide insurance services to its prepaid subscribers.

Airtel's new prepaid plan at Rs 179 will now come with unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB internet data, 300 SMS and with a term life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The recharge plan has a validity of 28 days.

The insurance cover can be availed by all Airtel customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.

The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app.

Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, said, "The new recharge plan will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network."

Vikas Seth, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said: "We are pleased to partner with Bharti Airtel and offer protection cover to its customers. As a responsible life insurer, we always look to provide new layers of convenience and protection to the customers.”

"Our partnership ensures life insurance cover to every customer with each recharge and helps them leverage its benefits. We are confident that the alliance will also strengthen insurance penetration in the country."

Airtel has over one million retail outlets, and its mobile network covers over 786,000 non-census towns and villages across India.