0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Airtel not to avail option of converting interest on dues to equity

Profile image
By PTI | IST (Updated)
Mini

Airtel said it has informed the Telecom Department about its decision.

Airtel not to avail option of converting interest on dues to equity
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity, under the reforms package, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday.
Airtel said it has informed the Telecom Department about its decision.
"... We wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT (Department of Telecom) that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity," Airtel said in a BSE filing.
Also Read:
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

PM Modi security breach in Punjab: Supreme Court stays probes; Centre alleges ‘cops were having tea with protesters’

Next Article

Delhi HC dismisses Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking to set aside Air India disinvestment process

next story