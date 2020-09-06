  • SENSEX
Airtel launches 'unlimited' broadband plans starting at Rs 499

Updated : September 06, 2020 06:00 PM IST

Airtel has enhanced high-speed data usage limit (fair usage policy) by up to 23 times in the revised plans to 3,500 gigabytes.
All new plans will now come bundled with unlimited phone calls, the option of Airtel Xstream 4K TV box against a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.
The plans priced between Rs 999 to 3,999 will come bundled with subscription fees of Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 as well.
