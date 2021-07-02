Home

    Airtel launches new all-in-one pack for DTH, broadband and mobile services

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bharti Airtel has unveiled a new all-in-one bundle on July 2 which lets customers combine DTH, mobile, and broadband services under a single bill. 

    Airtel launches new all-in-one pack for DTH, broadband and mobile services
    Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunication carriers, unveiled a new all-in-one bundle on July 2. The new pack, branded as Airtel Black, lets customers combine DTH, mobile, and broadband services under a single bill. 
    "Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. We decided to innovate to solve this customer problem," the company stated in a regulatory filing.
    The Airtel Black bundle comes at various price points from Rs 998
    per month to Rs 2,099 per month. Customers can bundle together two or more of Airtel's offerings under the plan. The company will also allow users to customise their plans to their liking. 
    Also read: Vodafone Idea posts net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore in Q4
    Airtel also stated that it would provide dedicated single customer care numbers, dedicated relationship managers, and priority resolution of issues and problems for Airtel Black customers. "All of this comes with zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life," Airtel added in a statement.
    "Airtel Black is another step in our obsession for solving our customer problems at Airtel. As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services Fiber, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focussed on doing just that," said Shashwat Sharma, Director Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel.
    The Airtel Black bundle is already live for customers and can be purchased through the Airtel mobile app, or through the webpage on the Airtel website.
    Also read: Jio Platforms selects Spirent for 5G network testing
