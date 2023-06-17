Airtel launches 5G services at all Kochi water metro stations

Commuters using the water metro service between High court and Vypin terminals as well as the Vytilla and Kakkanad terminals can avail of the services.

All of Kochi's water metro stations will now be enabled with 5G-plus services. Airtel has announced the availability of the services at all stations, making it the first telecom operator to launch its 5G services for India's first water metro service.

Commuters using the service between High court and Vypin terminals as well as the Vytilla and Kakkanad terminals can avail of the services.

Bharti Airtel COO, Kerala, Amit Gupta said, this is another milestone for the company to deliver 5G speed to as many customers as possible, including the country's waterways, Times of India, quoted him as saying.

Ten islands surrounding Kochi are connected by electric hybrid boats that are battery-operated, to form India's first water metro service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the water metro services in Kochi on April 25. According to the project's official website, all its terminals are equipped with automated fare collection.

The Kochi Water Metro boats are Electric-hybrid boats manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited. These boats, powered by Lithium Titanate Spinel batteries, are touted to be eco-friendly, electrically-propelled, and safe for differently abled commuters. The boats will have air-conditioners onboard with wide windows to offer an exotic view of the backwaters. The specialty of the boats is that the floating pontoons will stay at the same level during descending times.