Airtel launches 5G services at all Kochi water metro stations

Commuters using the water metro service between High court and Vypin terminals as well as the Vytilla and Kakkanad terminals can avail of the services.

All of Kochi's water metro stations will now be enabled with 5G-plus services. Airtel has announced the availability of the services at all stations, making it the first telecom operator to launch its 5G services for India's first water metro service.

Commuters using the service between High court and Vypin terminals as well as the Vytilla and Kakkanad terminals can avail of the services.

Bharti Airtel COO, Kerala, Amit Gupta said, this is another milestone for the company to deliver 5G speed to as many customers as possible, including the country's waterways, Times of India, quoted him as saying.