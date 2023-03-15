Airtel, Jio, Vi postpaid family plans compared — here's what offers you a bang for your buck

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea postpaid plans compared: While Reliance Jio offers the lowest starting point for your postpaid journey, at Rs 199, Vodafone Idea has the cheapest 300 GB per month plan that also has the option for four add-on numbers, at Rs 1,149. All the plans illustrated above come with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

At one point, postpaid mobile plans were used by very few due to their high cost and a relative lack of accessibility. In the years since, it has become easier to get a postpaid number, with all telecom service providers offering several pocket-friendly options. The latest trend is family packs, in which one postpaid plan can be used by an entire family by way of add-on numbers, minimising cost and the number of monthly bills to pay.

On Tuesday, Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd , introduced a new set of postpaid family plans called Jio Plus, starting at Rs 399 per month. The other two private telecom majors in the country — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — too offer cost-effective individual as well as family postpaid plans.

Let's take a look.

Monthly data (with rollover) Add-on numbers Other benefits Bharti Airtel Rs 399 40 GB 0 NA Rs 499 75 GB 0 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan Rs 999 Up to 190 GB 3 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan Rs 1,199 Up to 240 GB 3 Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan Rs 1,499 Up to 320 GB 4 Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan Reliance Jio Rs 199 25 GB 0 JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud Rs 399 75 GB 0 Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud Rs 599 100 GB 1 Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud Rs 799 160 GB 2 Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud Rs 999 200 GB 3 Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud Rs 1,499 300 GB NA Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud Vodafone Idea Rs 401 50 GB 0 Sony LIV, Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music Rs 501 90 GB 0 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5 Rs 701 Unlimited 0 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5 Rs 1,101 Unlimited 0 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, access to airport lounges Rs 699 80 GB 1 Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music Rs 999 260 GB 3 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5 Rs 1,149 300 GB 4 Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5

While Reliance Jio offers the lowest starting point for your postpaid journey, at Rs 199, Vodafone Idea has the cheapest 300 GB per month plan that also has the option for four add-on numbers, at Rs 1,149. All the plans illustrated above come with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

