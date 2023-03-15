Airtel, Jio, Vi postpaid family plans compared — here's what offers you a bang for your buck

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea postpaid plans compared: While Reliance Jio offers the lowest starting point for your postpaid journey, at Rs 199, Vodafone Idea has the cheapest 300 GB per month plan that also has the option for four add-on numbers, at Rs 1,149. All the plans illustrated above come with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.
At one point, postpaid mobile plans were used by very few due to their high cost and a relative lack of accessibility. In the years since, it has become easier to get a postpaid number, with all telecom service providers offering several pocket-friendly options. The latest trend is family packs, in which one postpaid plan can be used by an entire family by way of add-on numbers, minimising cost and the number of monthly bills to pay.
On Tuesday, Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, introduced a new set of postpaid family plans called Jio Plus, starting at Rs 399 per month. The other two private telecom majors in the country — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — too offer cost-effective individual as well as family postpaid plans.
Let's take a look.
|Monthly data (with rollover)
|Add-on numbers
|Other benefits
|Bharti Airtel
|Rs 399
|40 GB
|0
|NA
|Rs 499
|75 GB
|0
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
|Rs 999
|Up to 190 GB
|3
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
|Rs 1,199
|Up to 240 GB
|3
|Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
|Rs 1,499
|Up to 320 GB
|4
|Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
|Reliance Jio
|Rs 199
|25 GB
|0
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Rs 399
|75 GB
|0
|Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Rs 599
|100 GB
|1
|Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Rs 799
|160 GB
|2
|Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Rs 999
|200 GB
|3
|Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Rs 1,499
|300 GB
|NA
|Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|Vodafone Idea
|Rs 401
|50 GB
|0
|Sony LIV, Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music
|Rs 501
|90 GB
|0
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
|Rs 701
|Unlimited
|0
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
|Rs 1,101
|Unlimited
|0
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, access to airport lounges
|Rs 699
|80 GB
|1
|Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music
|Rs 999
|260 GB
|3
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
|Rs 1,149
|300 GB
|4
|Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!