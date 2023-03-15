English
Airtel, Jio, Vi postpaid family plans compared — here's what offers you a bang for your buck

By Vijay Anand  Mar 15, 2023 3:56:26 PM IST (Published)

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea postpaid plans compared: While Reliance Jio offers the lowest starting point for your postpaid journey, at Rs 199, Vodafone Idea has the cheapest 300 GB per month plan that also has the option for four add-on numbers, at Rs 1,149. All the plans illustrated above come with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. 

At one point, postpaid mobile plans were used by very few due to their high cost and a relative lack of accessibility. In the years since, it has become easier to get a postpaid number, with all telecom service providers offering several pocket-friendly options. The latest trend is family packs, in which one postpaid plan can be used by an entire family by way of add-on numbers, minimising cost and the number of monthly bills to pay.

On Tuesday, Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd,  introduced a new set of postpaid family plans called Jio Plus, starting at Rs 399 per month. The other two private telecom majors in the country — Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — too offer cost-effective individual as well as family postpaid plans.
Let's take a look.
Monthly data (with rollover)Add-on numbersOther benefits
Bharti Airtel
Rs 39940 GB0NA
Rs 49975 GB0Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
Rs 999Up to 190 GB3Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
Rs 1,199Up to 240 GB3Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
Rs 1,499Up to 320 GB4Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, handset protection plan
Reliance Jio
Rs 19925 GB0JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Rs 39975 GB0Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Rs 599100 GB1Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Rs 799160 GB2Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Rs 999200 GB3Amazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Rs 1,499300 GBNAAmazon Prime, Netflix (mobile), JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Vodafone Idea
Rs 40150 GB0Sony LIV, Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music
Rs 50190 GB0Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
Rs 701Unlimited0Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
Rs 1,101Unlimited0Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, access to airport lounges
Rs 69980 GB1Colors movies & TV, Zee5, Hungama music
Rs 999260 GB3Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
Rs 1,149300 GB4Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Colors movies & TV, Zee5
While Reliance Jio offers the lowest starting point for your postpaid journey, at Rs 199, Vodafone Idea has the cheapest 300 GB per month plan that also has the option for four add-on numbers, at Rs 1,149. All the plans illustrated above come with unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.
Also read: Reliance Jio launches new postpaid family plans "Jio Plus" starting Rs 399
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
