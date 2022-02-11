Airtel internet faces major service outage across India

Airtel broadband on Friday faced a major service outage across the country. The services were resumed shortly. As per the reports on social media, the issue impacted both broadband and cellular users on the telecom network.

The telecom company had called the disruption a 'technical glitch'. "Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers," Airtel released a statement on Twitter.

Live outage map on Downdetector shows outage in most parts of the country.

People took to the micro-blogging site to raise the issue with the hashtag #AirtelDown. Here is a glimpse of it:

"Airtel has the audacity to advertise their internet on SMS while their servers are down for everyone. Lovely," tweeted Samyak Jain.

"From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this," tweeted another user.