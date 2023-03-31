Airtel, India Post Payments Bank launch WhatsApp banking services

The WhatsApp messaging solution will be delivered to customers through Airtel IQ — a cloud communications platform as a service that enables brands to engage with their customers across voice, SMS and WhatsApp channels.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Friday, March 31, said they have launched WhatsApp Banking Services for IPPB customers, enabling them to access banking services on their mobile phones.

Airtel is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a business service provider for WhatsApp. The company will enable IPPB customers to seamlessly connect with the bank on WhatsApp and effortlessly avail of a host of banking services, including doorstep service requests, locating the nearest post office, and much more.

Airtel has been working with IPPB to deliver as many as 250 million messages per month to the bank’s customers, many of whom are located in mofussil towns and tier 2 and 3 cities.

The addition of WhatsApp messaging will put customers’ accessibility to the bank at their fingertips, furthering the Digital India mission of GoI. This is part of IPPB's efforts to deliver banking services in the rural pockets of the country.

In line with the government's ambition to bring digital and financial inclusion to citizens of India in their language, the Airtel–IPPB WhatsApp banking solution is also working to build multi-language support, enabling added convenience to customers, especially to those in the rural parts of the country, to access banking services in their preferred language.

Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM and CSMO at India Post Payments Bank ,said, "We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country."

Abhishek Biswal, Business Head at Airtel IQ, said, "Airtel IQ is a robust, intuitive and secure cloud communication suite. With the addition of WhatsApp messaging to the existing SMS and voice communication that we offer to India Post Payments Bank customers, we will further enable two-way communication between the bank and their customers."