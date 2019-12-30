Airtel hikes minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45

Bharti Airtel increased its mandatory minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45 from Rs 23.

The new minimum recharge plan came into effect from Sunday.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the company said, “..it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services."

The announcement pertained to prepaid subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom in all service areas, it added.

"In case of non recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above at the end of tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of up to 15 days. In case of non recharge with voucher of Rs 45 of above, all services will be suspended post the grace period," the company said.