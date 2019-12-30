Telecom
Airtel hikes minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45
Updated : December 30, 2019 07:34 AM IST
Bharti Airtel increased its mandatory minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45 from Rs 23.
In a public notice issued on Sunday, the company said, “..it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more