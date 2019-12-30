#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Airtel hikes minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45

Updated : December 30, 2019 07:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel increased its mandatory minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45 from Rs 23.
In a public notice issued on Sunday, the company said, “..it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services."
Airtel hikes minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV