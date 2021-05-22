Airtel CEO warns subscribers against cyber fraud, asks not to download third party apps

Gopal Vittal, chief executive officer of Airtel, in a letter to subscribers has warned against the rising number of cyber frauds in the country following the massive online transactions due to lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is working towards adding safety features to ensure customers do not become victims of these frauds, the letter added.

Anyone who calls or sends an SMS claiming to be from Airtel in regard to an incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) form should be preferably ignored. If anybody fraudster asks to install an "Airtel Quick Support” app from the Google Play store it must be verified first, Vittal advised his customers.

"As no such app exists and the customer tries to install it, the link directs to Team Viewer Quick Support App. This app allows the fraudster to remotely access the device and accounts associated with the device. If by any remote chance, the customers install the app, all their accounts connected to the device can be accessed by the fraudster," the letter mentioned.

Vittal, in his letter, also asked the customers not to believe anyone who promises VIP numbers at high discounts and asks for an initial booking amount. Fraudsters become untraceable after taking the booking amount.

Airtel does not sell VIP numbers on the phone and will never ask you to download any third-party apps, added Vittal.

Anyone claiming to be from a bank/financial institution asking for account details or an OTP to unblock/renew an existing bank account should be reported immediately to Airtel and banking authorities as the details are used to withdraw money from the customer’s bank account, he advised the customers to safeguard against financial frauds.

Regarding the UPI payment frauds, the Airtel CEO cautioned his customers against clicking on any link for UPI transactions received via an SMS. The fraudsters, pretending to be customers of used items, send the link of the UPI transaction and once the transaction is approved the amount gets debited.

“When in doubt or not in doubt, call 121. Always verify and never share information with anyone as Airtel does not ask for any confidential information as a policy," suggested Vittal.