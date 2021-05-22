Airtel CEO warns subscribers against cyber fraud, asks not to download third party apps Updated : May 22, 2021 16:47:19 IST Airtel does not sell VIP numbers on the phone and will never ask you to download any third-party apps, says CEO. Airtel is working on adding extra security measures, says CEO Anyone claiming to be from a bank/financial institution asking for account details or an OTP to unblock/renew an existing bank account should be reported immediately. Published : May 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply