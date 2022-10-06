Airtel 5G Plus goes live in 8 cities — no SIM change needed, 4G cards will work for now

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 788.20, down by Rs 20.50, or 2.53 percent on the BSE.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it has launched Airtel 5G Plus in eight cities and customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until the rollout is complete.

The Airtel statement on October 6 said customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread, the company said.

The Sunil Mittal-led telco said Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

The company promises to deliver the best experience — between 20-30 times higher speeds than today, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director, and CEO, said Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers.

"For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment," he said.

Earlier, Jio started the beta trial of 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers. The company will send invites to customers under 'Jio True 5G Welcome Offer' to try its 5G services and the subscribers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to one gigabit per second speed.