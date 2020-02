Vodafone said the outlook for VIL, its joint venture with Idea Cellular in India, remained critical and the company is actively seeking various forms of relief to ensure that payments it makes to the Indian government are sustainable.

The British telecom company, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, formed a joint venture with Idea Cellular in 2018.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court upheld a demand from India’s telecom department for $13 billion in so-called adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which are essentially overdue levies and interest. A month later, Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.

The Supreme Court judgment triggered a 1.9 billion euro group loss in the first half.

That same month, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted a two-year spectrum moratorium to the industry. In January this year, the Supreme Court rejected the review petition filed by VIL and other industry participants in relation to the AGR judgement, Vodafone said in its earnings release on Wednesday.

Both VIL and competitor Bharti Airtel Limited have subsequently filed modification petitions to request the Court to order the DoT to determine a payment schedule in relation to AGR dues and other reliefs. The petitions are expected to be heard imminently, it said.

Vodafone reported organic service revenue growth of 0.8 percent in the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by continued recovery in its South Africa operations.