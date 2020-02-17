Telecom
AGR issue: Supreme Court refuses relief to Vodafone Idea
Updated : February 17, 2020 01:06 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to provide more time to Vodafone Idea to clear its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues even as the cash-strapped telco proposed to make part payment of Rs 2,500 crore today and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday.
The apex court also rejected Vodafone Idea's request to not take coercive action of encashing its bank guarantee till the next date of hearing on March 17.