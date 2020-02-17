#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

AGR issue: Supreme Court refuses relief to Vodafone Idea

Updated : February 17, 2020 01:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to provide more time to Vodafone Idea to clear its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues even as the cash-strapped telco proposed to make part payment of Rs 2,500 crore today and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday.
The apex court also rejected Vodafone Idea's request to not take coercive action of encashing its bank guarantee till the next date of hearing on March 17.
AGR issue: Supreme Court refuses relief to Vodafone Idea

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement