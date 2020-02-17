AGR issue: Supreme Court refuses relief to Vodafone Idea

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to provide more time to Vodafone Idea to clear its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues even as the cash-strapped telco proposed to make part payment of Rs 2,500 crore today and another Rs 1,000 crore by Friday. The apex court also rejected Vodafone Idea's request to not take coercive action of encashing its bank guarantee till the next date of hearing on March 17.

Appearing on behalf of Vodafone Idea in the AGR case, senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi claimed the principal due is Rs 7,000 crore and the company needed more time to resolve payment issues with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is planning to pay the AGR dues (amounting to Rs 53,000 crore) in the next few days as ordered by the DoT and the Supreme Court. The company said it is currently assessing the amount that it is required to pay as per the SC order dated October 24, 2019.

Earlier today, Bharti Airtel on Monday deposited Rs 10,000 crore with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, slammed the DoT for not taking any action against the telecom companies on failing to repay AGR dues as ordered by the top court. It also directed for contempt proceedings to be launched against telecom companies for violating the SC order.

The telecom department on Friday withdrew its earlier order granting a waiver to telcos from coercive action against non-payment of AGR dues after the Supreme Court lashed out at the DoT for non-compliance of its October 2019 directing all telcos to pay AGR dues by January 23.

Bharti Airtel's total AGR dues as assessed by DoT amounts to Rs 35,000 crore. So far, only Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, had paid Rs 195 crore to the telecom department to clear all adjusted gross revenue dues accounted till January 31, 2020.