AGR is sacrosanct, government tells telecom companies

Updated : October 29, 2019 11:54 AM IST

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad conveyed this message to Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal of Airtel, who had gone to meet him to apprise him of the "pain and stress" being faced by telecom companies.
In its judgement on October 24, the Supreme Court had made scathing observations over-ruling the telecom operators' argument contesting the definition of AGR and its implementation.
