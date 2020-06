As the Indian telecom sector awaits the Supreme Court's verdict on if a staggered payment of AGR dues can be done, here is a look at who owes how much?

The total amount due as per the department of telecom's submission to the Supreme Court is Rs 119,292 crore. So far telecom players have paid Rs 25,896 crore. So balance payment of Rs 93,520 crore is due. It is this amount that telecom wishes to pay over a period of time.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's total due is at Rs 43980 crore. The company has paid Rs 18,004 crore in installments so far and hence the balance to be paid by the company is Rs 25976 crore.

In Bharti Airtel's case, the company has raised about $3 billion recently. So paying this amount may not be that difficult, although the company is expected to raise more capital to do so. As per the company's self-assessment, the dues are Rs 13,004 crore.

However, SC has made it clear that it will not accept the self-assessment amount as final figures.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's dues are larger at Rs 58254 crore. The company has paid Rs 6354 crore in two installments so the balance due to Rs 51,400 crore. Its dues as per its self-assessment however were pegged at Rs 21,533 crore.

TTSL

Tata Grp due's for TTSL are pegged at Rs 16798 Cr. It has paid Rs 4,197 crore in two installments so far and so the balance amount due is Rs 12,601 crore. As per the company's self-assessment, the initial amount it paid of Rs 2,197 crore is the amount that the AGR dues are at.

Reliance Jio