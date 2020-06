Telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel may offer spectrum, licence, tangible net assets and tax refunds as security in guarantee of payment, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Hearing the AGR matter last week, the Supreme Court asked the telecom operators to file a reply on roadmap, timeline and security of payment. The court was hearing a plea filed by the Department of Telecom on allowing the telecom operators to pay the balance AGR dues in a staggered manner over a period of 20 years.

The SC, in its comments, was clear that a staggered payment schedule can't be provided without clear security or undertaking by the telecom operators.

"Telecom operators are assessing the value of the tangible assets. Net assets will play a sizable role in functioning as the security that is being asked from them," said a source aware of the development.

"In the court, the counsels of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had said that licence and spectrum can be cancelled on non-payment. NCLAT had ruled in favour of spectrum qualifying as an asset but that had been contested by the DoT. So while telecom operators are offering spectrum and licence as security, it remains to be seen if the Hon Supreme Court will accept it," the source, who did not want to be named, added.

"Another security being considered is the tax refunds due to the two telecom operators. Tax refunds to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore are due to the telecom operators. Add to that pending payment by public sector units to the tune of approximately Rs 20,000 crore. The value of that together will be a sizable relief," said another source.

Personal or bank guarantees are, however, very unlikely. "Bank guarantees are very difficult to furnish as the banking sector already has a high exposure to telecom operators and is unlikely to provide for further guarantees, said the source, adding that "even if they do, current norms require 70-90% of the payment to be provided in the form of securities of the same value which will be difficult for the operators at this stage".

"Vodafone idea has already said that it cannot provide for bank guarantees," added the source.

According to the sources, telcos in their reply may outline how it is not possible for publicly listed companies to provide for personal guarantees as it can disrupt shareholder value.

The companies will also furnish a detailed projection on the expected revenue and cash outflow, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"When telecom operators apply for spectrum, they furnish a detailed report on the past and current revenue growth and projection on revenue visibility for the coming years. That is how 20-year licences are given out to telecom operators. That should also play a key role," said Rajan Matthew, Director General of the Cellular Operators Authority of India.

The SC had some harsh comments on the idea of 20 years of staggered payment. Though 20 years is the preferred timeline, telecom operators are mulling asking for at least 10-15 years, if not 20 in their response, said the sources.

"The DOT has calculated the time frame based on what will leave the least dent on the balance sheet of the telecom operators, they may request and outline how 10-15 years is the minimum time frame they need to make the payment," they said.

A research report by Motilal Oswal said, "A 20-year grant would result in cash outgo of INR27b/INR52b for BHARTI/VIL, and VIL would need a ~50% ARPU hike to service its obligations. However, lower payment tenure may put pressure on VIL's cash flows."

Another report by SBICAP Securities said, " We don't think that the apex court in its final hearing on the matter will allow for 20 years and it is likely to be anything between 10-15 years."