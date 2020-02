Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash amid the ongoing crisis over the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues issue.

Mittal said the issue of pending AGR dues was not discussed during the meeting. “I didn’t talk about the AGR dues. The Supreme court is dealing with the issue,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Bharti Airtel boss said the Indian telecom industry has been going through difficult times for the last three-and-a-half years and the government should take measures to ensure its sustainability.

Responding to the Supreme Court judgment on AGR dues, Mittal said his company has made its payments and is working to calculate the remaining liability.

Vodafone Idea Ltd Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla was also seen coming out of North Block. However, he declined to comment on the AGR crisis. “Nothing that I can say at this moment,” he said.

On Tuesday, Birla also met Prakash amid fears that the government may invoke the company’s bank guarantees, a move that may threaten the survival of India’s second-largest telecom operator.

Earlier on Monday, Bharti Airtel had deposited Rs 10,000 crore with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as part of its AGR dues. The company said it will make the remaining payment before the next Supreme Court hearing on March 17.