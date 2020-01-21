Business
AGR dues: SC to hear next week telcos' plea seeking more time
Updated : January 21, 2020 02:34 PM IST
On January 16, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed review petitions of telecom companies seeking review of the earlier order.
The telecom companies said they would prefer open court hearing on the plea especially in connection with the dues.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more