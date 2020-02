The domestic telecom operators, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), seem to be entering into a new legal dispute with the Department of Telecom (DoT) over the quantum of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to be paid by them.

After the Supreme Court rapped the telcos and demanded that they pay their dues before the next hearing on March 17, the DoT slapped notices on all telecom operators asking them to make the payment immediately.

So far, telecom companies have made a payment of over Rs 15,700 crore on account of AGR dues after self-assessment.

However, reports reveal that the dues self-assessed by the telcos are much lower than the amount demanded by the government.

According to the government, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 39,723 crore in AGR dues. The company made a payment of Rs 10,000 crore and will make the balance payment after self-assessment of the dues, before the next hearing date of March 17.

However, the company has self-assessed the amount of dues to be around Rs 15,000-18,000 crore, reports said.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said Airtel is committed to complying with the Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and asserted that the company will make balance payment "expeditiously".

Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cut in taxes and levies for the sector, amid the "unprecedented" AGR crisis.

“…the Company has paid today an amount of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications which includes (i) an amount on behalf of Telenor India, merged with the Company; and (ii) Rs 500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacom Limited, a subsidiary company,” Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on February 17.

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea paid a total of Rs 3,500 crore in AGR dues out of total Rs 56,709 crore claimed by the DoT.

Telcos AGR dues claimed by DoT AGR dues assessed by the company Dues paid till now Bharti Airtel Rs 39,723 Rs 15,000-18,000 crore Rs 10,000 crore Vodafone Idea Rs 56,709 crore Rs 23,000 crore Rs 3,500 crore Tata Teleservices Rs 14,819 crore Rs 2,197 crore Rs 2,197 crore Reliance Jio Rs 190 crore - Rs 190 crore

Tata group firms Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) has paid Rs 2,197 crore to the government claiming it as full payment on account of AGR dues as per the company’s assessment.

The government claims Rs 14,819 crore from the telecom service operator.

The telecom department is not convinced with the assessment of pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by Tata Teleservices. Sources say that the DoT will seek a detailed explanation from the company.

With Reliance Communications under insolvency, the amount of Rs 20,963 crore that the government is claiming from it as AGR dues can be recovered only if DoT moves National Company Law Tribunal seeking recovery of that amount.

Reliance Jio is the only operator that paid its Rs 190 crore dues on January 23.