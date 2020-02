After the Department of Telecom ordered the telecom companies to pay AGR dues by midnight February 14, Bharti Airtel informed the DoT that it is ready to deposit Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 as part of the payment.

The telecom department on Friday withdrew its earlier order granting a waiver to telcos from coercive action against non-payment of AGR dues after the Supreme Court lashed out at the DoT for non-compliance of its October 2019 directing all telcos to pay AGR dues by January 23.

Following the SC's observation, The DoT directed all telecom licensees to make immediate payment in compliance with the Supreme Court order of October 24 last year.

"We are confident that we will complete the self-assessment exercise shortly and make the balance payment before the next date of hearing fixed by the SC," Airtel said in a letter to DoT. The next hearing is on March 17.

"Nevertheless, in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court on Friday, we shall deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 on behalf of Bharti group of companies -- Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India."

As per the DoT calculation, Airtel has to pay Rs 35,500 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 53,000 crore and Tata Teleservices a little over Rs 12,500 crore as AGR dues.

But the telcos can do self-assessment and bring discrepancies to DoT's notice if they find anything for scrutiny as directed by DOT in its earlier communication to the telcos.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah summoned the top executives of the telcos and the DoT to explain why the court should not initiate contempt proceedings against them and government officials.

The court has expressed anguish over the Central government’s order staying the payment of AGR dues despite the SC order. "Should we wind up the Supreme Court now? Is there any law left in the country?" Mishra said.