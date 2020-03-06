Telecom AGR crisis: Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read meets telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Updated : March 06, 2020 07:06 PM IST VIL has said its self assessment pegs AGR liabilities at Rs 21,533 crore, which is just 41 per cent of what the government has estimated. VIL recently told the government that it would not be able to pay the full dues unless state support is extended to survive the crisis. Even Vodafone CEO Nick Read recently made it clear that the situation in India is critical, following the AGR ruling of the Supreme Court.