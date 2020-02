The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues continue to haunt telecom companies, as the Department of Telecom (DoT) officials have firmly stated that firms “cannot manipulate the government for a bailout and relief measures will be contingent on balance payment of dues by the companies”.

As of now, Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 3,500 crore against the dues of Rs 56,709 crore, whereas Bharti Airtel has so far paid Rs 10,000 crore against Rs 39,723 crore dues. Tata Teleservices has made the full and final payment of Rs 2,197 crore against Rs 14,819 crore of AGR dues.

The Digital Communication Commission (DCC) headed by the telecom secretary and members of DoT along with the secretary of information technology, economic affairs, and NITI Aayog CEO are likely to meet tomorrow for the first time post AGR crisis.

“Issues likely to be discussed as part of relief measure for the telecom sector may include staggered payment of AGR dues, reduction in licence fee and spectrum usage charges and implementation of the floor price. There will be a presentation made on the AGR issue and all views on the same will be put forth for discussion” said a source privy to the information.

A letter written to the government by Vodafone Idea and COAI has also sought adjustment of GST credit for the balance payment, reduction of licence fee from 8 percent to 35 percent, reduction in Spectrum Usage Charges from 3 percent to 1 percent and immediate implementation of a floor price for financial turnaround of the telecom sector. In addition to these measures, telcos have also sought a staggered payment schedule and moratorium of 3 years with a schedule to pay in 15 years with a simple interest of 6 percent for the balance payment of AGR.