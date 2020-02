The Supreme Cout slammed the Department of Telecommunications for not taking any action against the telecom companies, which failed to repay AGR dues as ordered by the top court.

The top court was referring to a direction issued by the director of the licensing finance policy wing last month asking the DoT not to take any coercive action, until further orders, against the telecom licensees in case they fail to comply with the Supreme Court order.

The SC has asked the DoT that why the department has not recovered a single rupee from the telecom firms despite the court rejecting their pleas for relief in AGR payment.

The court has also directed contempt proceedings against the official who issued the order staying implementation of SC order in AGR repayment.

The top court has also erring telcos to state why contempt should not be drawn against them for non-payment of AGR dues.

The Supreme Court on January 17 had dismissed the petitions by the telecom firms to review its October verdict which rejected the telcos' definition of AGR and exposed them to payments of up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

In the petitions, the companies had urged that the apex court revisit its judgment and amend it in any shape or form to grant them relief.

However, after the SC dismissed their pleas with no change in the January 23 deadline for payment of dues, the firms had filed a modification petition. This time, they did not dispute the amount but requested for more time to pay the same.

The apex court had on October 24 last year upheld the AGR definition formulated by DoT and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by telecom service providers.

Here is a highlight:

How can a desk officer stay the recovery proceedings?

Which officer of DOT has this temerity?

Which Dot Officer has the audacity to stay SC judgment?

Has the SGs office asked the DOT to withdraw the order?

We want that concerned DOT officer in court, what action has been taken against him?

Who is sponsoring this news, these actions?

If this is not money power, what else is this?

Is there so much money Power to make the DOT bend?

We will draw contempt against the DOT officers, even against the telcos.

We dismissed the review petitions, yet not a penny has been deposited.

SC says his order must be withdrawn by the evening or he should be ready to go to jail.

SC slams Govt officer who issued an order saying the AGR recovery order won't be operational

Should we wind up the Supreme Court?

Is there any law left in the country?

How can Govt desk officers stay the Supreme Court order?

What action has the Govt taken against him?

Is this not about money power? Who is sponsoring all this? from Utkarsh