AGR case: SC dismisses Voda Idea and Airtel's applications; legal experts say order expected but disappointing

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the applications filed by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking rectification of the alleged errors in the calculation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by them.

All the miscellaneous applications are dismissed, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said while pronouncing the order.

The telecom companies had submitted before the apex court that arithmetical errors in the calculation should be rectified and there are cases of duplication of entries.

Senior advocate Meet Malhotra said this was expected, but still disappointing.

"There are computational errors. I would have thought that maybe the Supreme Court would have given it another look. But as I said last time Supreme Court could take a view that enough is enough, we have been back and forth on this and whichever figures for good or bad DoT threw up those have been accepted by the court and taken as sacrosanct, so go ahead and pay them. That is of course plausible view and one that Supreme Court has taken but I still say on a personal level it is disappointing,” he said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde said that one can’t expect the Supreme Court to keep re-writing its judgement.

“The point is that all these errors must have existed right from the beginning, the DoT may have known of them, telecom companies must have known of them. If they did not point out to the Supreme Court much earlier on then, the case was yet at large before the court. Everything that you might be able to argue, you ought to argue at the first stage, you can’t hold back things and come back later and keep asking for a re-writing of a judgement,” Hegde argued.

The court had already pronounced this substantial order earlier and this order does not change that order.

"The situation remains unchanged from what it was in the past. So when the verdict is given people do factor in its implications and consequences in general,” senior advocate Gopal Jain weighed in

The top court in September last year had a time period of 10 years to telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crores of AGR related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

During the hearing on the applications on July 19, the bench had referred to an earlier order passed by the apex court in the matter and observed that it said no re-assessment of AGR related dues can be done.

-With PTI inputs

Watch the accompanying video for more.