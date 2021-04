Telecom companies Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) did not pay any additional dues for the first installment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The first installment had to be paid before March 31.

The DoT has recorded the non-payment of additional dues by the telecom firms and will update the Supreme Court (SC) on the same.

In September last year, the apex court had allowed the telcos to clear their AGR dues in 10 years and start making upfront payments of 10 percent of total dues by March 31, 2021. SC had said any default in payment would invite interest, penalty, and contempt of court.

Bharti Airtel contended that having paid Rs 18,004 crore as AGR dues, the SC direction for payment of 10 percent upfront dues stands satisfied. The telco has so far paid Rs 18,004 crore, against the demand of Rs 43,980 crore.

Meanwhile, Vi also said that having paid Rs 7,854 crore as AGR dues, the SC direction is fulfilled. The company has to pay a total of Rs 58,254 crore to the DoT as AGR dues.

Both Bharti, Vi have also filed modification pleas in SC for recomputation of AGR dues. The court is yet to hear modification pleas filed by the telcos.