After Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio says it will increase tariffs

After Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced an increase in tariffs effective from December 1, 2019, Reliance Jio on Tuesday said the company is exploring an appropriate increase in tariffs in the next few weeks but added that the spike will be in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption.

Jio, India's largest wireless operator, joins competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in increasing tariffs.

"Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," it said in a statement.

Last Thursday, Vodafone Idea reported the biggest quarterly loss in India's corporate history after making provisions for outstanding government dues.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, the two large telecom operators, last week had reported a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, mainly on account of statutory dues arising from the recent Supreme Court order on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The apex court has upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which has to be paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer. The ruling over statutory liabilities had prompted a rush for provisioning by telecom companies.

While Vodafone Idea posted a loss of Rs 50,921 crore -- the highest-ever quarterly loss by any corporate in India -- Airtel reported a loss of Rs 23,045 crore for the September quarter.