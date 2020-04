Oil to telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday announced that social media giant Facebook will invest Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) in its subsidiary Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent equity stake.

The investment values Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of Rs 70 to a US Dollar), making Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.

At this valuation of Rs 4.62 lakh crore, the telecom subsidiary Jio has surpassed its peers to become the most valued telecom company in the country as compared to other listed telecom entities, and that too within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel was Rs 2.73 lakh crore while that of Vodafone Idea was little over 11,200 crore, as on April 21.

The investment also valued Jio Platforms among the top five listed companies in India by market capitalization. The top four companies in the market-cap are Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)