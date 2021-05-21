5G testing not behind spike in COVID cases, rumour mongers to face action: Haryana govt Updated : May 21, 2021 13:03:36 IST Haryana government's order comes after miscreants damaged some mobile towers in the state. Recently PIB also clarified that 5G testing is not the reason behind the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Telecommunication has clarified that linking the 5G network technology with COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis Published : May 21, 2021 01:03 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply