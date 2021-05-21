5G testing not behind spike in COVID cases, rumour mongers to face action: Haryana govt

Days after the fact-checking team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) busted a conspiracy theory stating that 5G testing is the reason behind the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the Haryana government on May 20 directed top police officials to take action against people who are spreading such rumours.

The official order, issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said, “As you might be aware, misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to the COVID-19 virus, is being attributed to testing of 5G towers. This has led to some incidents in the state resulting in mobile towers/networks being damaged by some misguided elements.”

The order also cited the clarification issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating that viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks. “The Department of Telecommunication has clarified that linking the 5G network technology with COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis. Besides, the testing of the 5G network has not yet started in India. Hence, the apprehension that 5G trials/networks causing COVID in India is baseless and devoid of any merit,” added the order.

Earlier this month, an audio message was intercepted by the PIB in which a man was heard saying that people are dying in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar because of 5G testing. Through a tweet, PIB clarified, “In an audio message, it is being claimed that 5g network is being tested in the states, due to which people are dying. This claim is fake. Please do not spread confusion by sharing such fake messages.”

The Cellular Operators Association of India has also urged people to not believe in such rumours.

Similar rumours also gained steam in the United Kingdom last year, following which, a few 5G towers were dismantled there.

On May 11, the central government allowed Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to start trials for 5G technology. The trials are to go on for six months.