5G testing not behind spike in COVID cases, rumour mongers to face action: Haryana govt

Updated : May 21, 2021 13:03:36 IST

Haryana government's order comes after miscreants damaged some mobile towers in the state.
Recently PIB also clarified that 5G testing is not the reason behind the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Telecommunication has clarified that linking the 5G network technology with COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis
