5G tech should not be tool for suppression, says Donald Trump

Updated : February 25, 2020 11:44 PM IST

The US has already banned Huawei, the world leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security.
The US president also talked about the Blue Dot Network, an initiative to develop sustainable infrastructure among like-minded countries and increasingly seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
India has decided to allow Huawei to participate in 5G trials. China welcomed India's decision.
