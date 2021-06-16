5G subscriptions will grow to 3.5 billion across the globe by 2026, Ericsson

There will be over 3.5 billion 5G mobile network subscribers across the world by 2026, according to an Ericsson's Mobility Report. The Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company has predicted that 580 million 5G mobile subscriptions will be added by the end of 2021 the world over.

The report highlighted the growing need for data usage and the expectations of 5G from eager customers. It calculated that the average monthly usage per smartphone would soon exceeded 10GB, and was expected to grow to over 35GB by the end of 2026.

India, however, was on the leading end of the figure with smartphone users in the country needing about 14GB of data each month in 2020, the second-highest in the world. Data usage for Indian smartphone users is expected to cross 40GB per month by 2026.

Moreover, 22 percent of smartphone users in India already own 5G-ready handsets.

The rapid adoption and wide-spread use cases for 5G are expected to easily surpass those for 4G/LTE. Subscriptions for 5G will reach 1 billion, a full 2 years before 4G/LTE reached the same benchmark.

"...with accelerating roll-outs and coverage expansion in pioneer markets such as China, the USA, and South Korea. Now is the time for advanced use cases to start materialising and deliver on the promise of 5G. Businesses and societies are also preparing for a post-pandemic world, with 5G-powered digitalization playing a critical role," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, in a statement on Wednesday.

Within a span of a year, mobile network traffic has grown by nearly 50 percent. According to Ericsson, mobile network data traffic grew 46 percent between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021. The growing demand for data can only be fulfilled by rapid speeds and connectivity provided by 5G. Ericsson's report stated that by 2026, 5G networks would be responsible for carrying more than half of the world’s mobile data traffic.

Ericsson also said that the company is currently working with Bharti Group, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea for 5G trials in India. The company has also been closely working with startups on several use cases for 5G adoption. The use cases will come from global experiments but will be relevant to India.