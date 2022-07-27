5G Spectrum Auction: Bidding enters third day, low-frequency 700 MHz band attracts most interest

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction will go into its third day, with Wednesday witnessing fevered bidding across frequencies. Nine rounds were held on Wednesday, with bids crossing Rs 1.49 lakh crore — a new record, up from the previous high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in the 2015 auction.

The mega 5G spectrum auction began on Tuesday with Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as participants in the race.

Union Minister for Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said he was pleasantly surprised by the interest generated in the low-frequency 700 megahertz (MHz) band, saying it is critical for providing services to far-flung areas.

A total of 72 gigahertz (GHz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore are on offer with a validity period of 20 years in the country's biggest-ever auction of spectrum.

The auction is being held in low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz), and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. Union Minister for Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said there was competition in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands.

According to government officials, the 700 MHz low band received bids for the first time ever. Government sources said 40 percent of the 720 MHz band has been sold.

"I am pleasantly surprised that the auction is entering its third day. The telecom industry can be our next sunrise industry. The sector is looking past legacy issues and operators are looking to manufacture Indian telecom equipment and network solutions," Vaishnaw said after Wednesday's auction.

On Tuesday, Vaishnaw had said the government intends to allocate the spectrum "in record time" — by August 14, with a rollout of service expected by September.