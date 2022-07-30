Speaking at the Telecom Investors' Round Table on Saturday, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that India's telecom sector needed to be reformated and globally benchmarked, and for this, the central government should do whatever it takes.

The country's ongoing auction for 5G (5th Generation) spectrum entered its fifth day today. According to Vaishnaw, "spectrum auction is almost at its conclusion and once it is finished, it will be a huge event in India's history."

“From the very beginning, we went with the thought that India's telecom industry should be made in sync with the global benchmark and for this marathon efforts are being made by the government,” he said.

India’s regulatory should be a benchmark for the world, he added.

Vaishnaw stated that the country's federal government recently issued two significant statements, in which a choice was made about the BSNL restoration plan.

A historic choice has also been made for the telecom tower at the same time. Instead of taking a year, telecom tower approval now takes just a few minutes. Only 25 percent of tower permits require several days.

He noted that, “we are at the stage where the industry has more or less come out of the legacy issues and can enter a growth phase. Industry is looking to spread itself to far flung Areas and improve quality. Goal is for each and every person to get digital connectivity, and to make sure we work towards inclusive growth. Benefits of development should to be available to all.”

"We have service, but we need quality services, and that's where the Next round of effort will be," he added.

According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the spectrum will be allocated to the companies as soon as the 5G spectrum auction is over. Within 1.5 to 2 years after implementation, anticipate a strong presence of 5G, he said.

“Industry is now a growth phase. Industry has committed 149966 towards the 5G auctions,” he informed.

The government is working as hard as it can to provide 5G services to the public at the beginning of October. Even if there were some issues after that, the procedure would be finished by November or December.

Around 71 percent of the overall spectrum put up for auction has been temporarily sold, according to information provided yesterday by the Union Minister of IT and Telecom. He deemed it to be an excellent reaction.

Following 23 rounds on Friday, bids for the 5G spectrum totaled Rs 149966 crore. Ahead of the competition for 5G airwaves, Reliance Jio was spotted. Following this are Gautam Adani's firm, Vodafone-Idea, and Bharti Airtel.