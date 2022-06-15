5G services to be rolled out soon as Cabinet gives nod to mega spectrum auction

The much-awaited 5G services, about 10 times faster than 4G, will be rolled out soon as the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) proposal of holding a mega 5G spectrum auction.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises," said a government statement released on Wednesday.

Cabinet meet outcome | Cabinet approves auction of IMT/5G Spectrum pic.twitter.com/wKP6qwPUQu — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 15, 2022

It added that the upcoming 5G services have the potential to create new age businesses, generate additional revenue for enterprises and provide employment arising from the deployment of innovative use-cases and technologies.

As part of the process, a total of 72 gigahertz (GHz) of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction, said the government.

The auctions are likely to be conducted in July, it said, adding that the DoT will soon release a notice inviting application for the same.

"The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands," said the statement.

"It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services," it added.

The government said it would levy zero spectrum usage charge (SUC) on the spectrum acquired in upcoming auction. Besides, the telecom operators are also not required to make upfront payment and the dues can be paid in 20 equal installments.

However, the decision may be slightly disappointing for telcos as they had sought spectrum for 30 years.

Among telecom stocks, while Reliance Industries was trading 0.15 percent lower at Rs 2,623 per share on the BSE at 11:30 AM, Bharti Airtel was trading 0.40 percent lower at Rs 679 per share. The loss-making Vodafone Idea was trading 0.34 percent higher at Rs 8.83 per share.

According to Mahesh Uppal, Director, ComFirst India, that specialises in communications policy, the auction for 5G is unlikely to be a 'two-horse race' as all three key players would want to get a foot in the door.

"I don't think it will be a two-horse race. I do believe that all the three major players... they would want a piece of the 5G, but I do think that the bidding may not be as aggressive. I hope that is right, but we don’t know," Uppal told CNBC-TV18. He expects the 20-year payment option to help the companies on the cash flow front.