PM Modi wants more made-in-India hardware to make 5G era affordable

By Shloka Badkar

Mini "Is it possible that the MSME sector be given work to handle the manufacturing of the small hardware parts? A very big ecosystem would be created! That is the strength of our MSME sector," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5G launch event at India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi on Saturday.

One of the many advantages of launching 5G in India is the country's MSME sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Saturday called for telecom operators to outsource hardware for the new technology to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as he believes it would bring down the cost more and make it more affordable, both to the regular consumer and enterprises.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services in India on Saturday at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi.

Modi cited the example of cars and said they comes in many types, with features, by many brands, etc. However, the spare parts for the same are manufactured by the MSME sector. "Someone from the MSME sector makes spare parts for six different cars, with a few improvements here and there, and then supplies it," he said.

A recent study by Indian Council for Research on International Relations (ICRIER) showed that India “is pursuing two inter-related goals simultaneously.” First, to get global manufacturers like Apple and Samsung to make their products in India and, at the same time, push for input procurement within India.

Earlier at the launch event, the Prime Minister visited each of the telecom majors' booths — Jio, Airtel and Vodafone India — and interacted with their management. "It gave me a lot of happiness when they said their products and services are indigenous, 'atmanirbhar'. However, from your talk, I think you are only putting the hardware," Modi said to the telecos during his speech. "Is it possible that the MSME sector be given work to handle the manufacturing of the small hardware parts? A very big ecosystem would be created! That is the strength of our MSME sector," he said, adding that telcos will then have only to add their own uniqueness with software and everything else and provide the service.

"I am no businessman, but I believe that this will reduce the cost more. This you will have to do as an industry together," he said.

The government has taken various measures to give a boost to the country's tech industry. India already has a production-linked incentive in place for tech companies. Now, a report from Bloomberg says that the Indian government may be planning to offer an additional Rs 4,500 crore (about $550 million) per manufacturer. It would depend on local procurement of components and could go as high as the equivalent of about 6 percent of the sales of finished products, the report said.

'Educate people about the uses of 5G to create a bigger market'

The Prime Minister also stressed that there is more to 5G than just making calls and downloading or loading videos faster.

"I urge you to educate people in every district how 5G would be useful in every day life," he said to the telecos.\

Only once people know the different ways in which this new technology can be used, would they be able to apply it to their day-to-day lives. And then it is possible that there is a new market for all the things that 5G can be used for, Modi said.

"I urge you to make arrangements for the uses of 5G to be known in schools, colleges, universities, in every district of the country. And you will see they will also make sure there is some value addition to it," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the new technology has to reach the 1.3 billion Indians just once. "After that, they will make sure it reaches further heights, you will see," he concluded.