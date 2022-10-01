India may have started late but will finish first, says Mukesh Ambani at 5G launch event

By Sangam Singh

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani said India might have started late in rolling of the 5G services but will definitely finish first. He was speaking at the launch event of 5G in India.

The RIL chairman said the 5G service would help achieve two major goals for India: acceleration of growth and inclusiveness in development. "Acceleration of growth by making India a 40-trillion-dollar economy by 2047, up from $3 trillion today, and inclusion in development by increasing per capita income rapidly to over $20,000, from $2,000 today." Ambani said.

Ambani reiterated his promise to roll out Jio's 5G service in every taluka and tehsil of the country by December 2023. He also lauded the contribution of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and said that it should be rather called Asian Mobile Congress or Global Mobile Congress.

As per Ambani, 5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology. He added that it is a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other technologies AI, IoT, metaverse, and blockchain in the 21st century.

RIL chairman also congratulated the government for strengthening BSNL. He believes that a strong BSNL will bring the balancing presence of a government entity to this strategic industry.

The launch event witnessed the head of telecom major - Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla among others in attendance along with PM Modi. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Telecom Devusinh Chauhan also marked their presence at the event.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.