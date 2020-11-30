Telecom 5G connection to reach 3.5 billion globally, 350 million in India by 2026: Report Updated : November 30, 2020 04:47 PM IST According to the report, India has the highest average traffic per smartphone user per month at 15.7 gb per month. Globally, more than 1 billion people, 15 percent of the world's population, are expected to live in an area that has 5G coverage rolled out. The report said LTE (4G) remains the dominant technology in India in 2020, accounting for 63 percent of mobile subscriptions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.