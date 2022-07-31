5G Auction: Bidding to resume on Day 7

The mega 5G auction will enter its seventh day on Monday with Round 38 starting at 10am.

Round 37 was the last round for Sunday, the sixth day of the 5G auction.

The bidding will continue in the 1800 MHz band in the UP-East circle. The total bid amount now stands at Rs 1,50,130 crore, with Sunday's increment being at Rs 163 crore.

The mega 5G spectrum auction had begun on July 26 with Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as participants in the race.

A total of 72 gigahertz (GHz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore were on offer with a validity period of 20 years in the country's biggest-ever auction of spectrum.

The auction is being held in low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz), and high (26 GHz) frequency bands. Union Minister for Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said there was competition in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands.