Telcos take a u-turn, says no need for additional spectrum after fall in demand

Updated : April 01, 2020 04:39 PM IST

On March 18, the COAI wrote to the DoT, expressing concern over heightened demand on the network and has sought allocation of additional access and backhaul spectrum.
In the latest clarification, COAI has submitted that the telcos, acting in concert with the DoT, had managed to flatten the traffic demand on telecom networks.
Further, the COAI's latest clarification also attributed the fall in the demand to telcos working with various municipalities to bring sealed towers back-on line.
