Zuckerberg is serious about a cage fight with Elon Musk, the anticipation is breaking internet

The challenge from Musk seems to come off the backdrop of a recent exchange of blows between the two leaders.

The greatest showdown between two social media giants, Twitter and Facebook, seems set to happen in a cage match soon. Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk dared Facebook’s parent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to fight him in a cage match, which was accepted by the latter. Zuckerberg had asked Musk to send him the location for the fight and now, Musk has responded with just that.

In a recent tweet. Musk mentioned being “up for a cage fight.”

To this, Zuckerberg replied and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story and wrote, "Send me location."

Now, Musk has replied to Zuckerberg’s request and tweeted the location for the cage match.

He responded, with just two words, “Vegas Octagon.”

Musk was replying to a tweet which said that the Meta CEO is serious about fighting Musk if he decides to follow through.

Users on social media are extremely excited to see the fight unfold and the event has triggered frenzied responses from the supporters of the two billionaires.

On Musk’ s post, one user wrote, “Lol I love you Elon but you better start training,” hinting at Zukerberg’s professional Jujutsu capabilities.

While another said, “Elon looks roughly twice his size, so I’m going with Elon!”

One user rightly pointed out, “That would be the most viewed match in the history of sports.”

The challenge from Musk seems to come off the backdrop of a recent exchange of blows between the two leaders. Musk had recently taunted Zuckerberg on Twitter by posting a funny comment on the news of Zuckerberg planning to launch a Twitter-like app.

While Zuckerberg in a recent podcast with Lex Fridman said, “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” the Verge reported.

In terms of pure physical combat, Musk, 51 seems to have the upper hand due to his size.

Musk even mentioned a move called “The Walrus”, that he intends to use on Zuckerberg.

Describing the move, Musk wrote, “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing”

Interestingly, Zuckerberg is a trained Jujitsu fighter who has won tournaments and aspires to be an MMA fighter.