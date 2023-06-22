CNBC TV18
Zuckerberg is serious about a cage fight with Elon Musk, the anticipation is breaking internet

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 11:12:44 AM IST (Published)

The challenge from Musk seems to come off the backdrop of a recent exchange of blows between the two leaders.

The greatest showdown between two social media giants, Twitter and Facebook, seems set to happen in a cage match soon. Earlier, Twitter CEO Elon Musk dared Facebook’s parent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to fight him in a cage match, which was accepted by the latter. Zuckerberg had asked Musk to send him the location for the fight and now, Musk has responded with just that.

In a recent tweet. Musk mentioned being “up for a cage fight.”
To this, Zuckerberg replied and shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story and wrote, "Send me location."
X